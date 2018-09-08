Popular Fair Lawn Police Officer Edward Egan Dies

A popular Fair Lawn patrolman with severe health problems died at his home Monday.

Edward Egan, who had been with the borough police department nearly 20 years, was battling cancer and had heart problems, colleagues said. He was 52 years old.

Egan, who previously worked as a state corrections officer, had recently been on light duty, they said. He was also a member of Fire Co. 2.

"Today we lost our brother, Eddie Egan," Fair Lawn PBA President Luis Vazquez said. "Ed was loved by all and had a heart of absolute gold. He will be missed."

Egan was remembered fondly by friends and loved ones as the news spread Monday evening.

"[Forty] years ago I met one of the happiest people in life," Dave DeLucca said in a Facebook post. "Truly one of the best people, friends and brothers in life."

"He was a great human being and a true brother," Brian Downing said. "The best laugh and always had your back."

Aileen McDonald remembered Egan as "a good man, a funny man, a man now gone too early."

