Port Authority Police: GWB E-ZPass Toll Evader Owes $20,000+

PAPD GWB
PAPD GWB Photo Credit: PHOTO: Jerry DeMarco / INSET: PAPD

A driver caught blowing through E-ZPass at the George Washington Bridge owed more than $20,000 in tolls, authorities said.

Juan Gutierrez, 33, of the Bronx was behind the wheel of a black Honda Pilot stopped just before 7 a.m Tuesday, said Lenis Rodrigues, a spokeswoman for Port Authority police said.

PAPD police found that he had three outstanding E-ZPass accounts totaling $20,089 owed in tolls and fees combined.

They arrested Gutierrez, issued him a summons charging him with theft of services and toll evasion and released him pending a hearing.

