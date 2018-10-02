Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: VIDEO (RECOGNIZE HIM?): Broad-Daylight Bandit Robs Englewood 's New Rita's Ice, Reward Offered
DV Pilot police & fire

Private Passaic County Pilot Convicted Of Smuggling Kilos Of Cocaine In, $7.5M Out

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Khamraj Lall
Khamraj Lall Photo Credit: COURTESY: Guyanese Online

Federal jurors convicted a private "cash jet" pilot from Ringwood of bringing hundreds of kilos of cocaine into New Jersey and New York, then laundering more than $7.5 million in proceeds back to Guyana.

Khamraj Lall, 51, of Ringwood “used the proceeds of his cocaine empire” to buy jets, homes and cars, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Friday.

“He also paid more than $2 million in cash stuffed in suitcases to a Florida contractor to build an airplane hangar in Guyana,” Carpenito said.

The Guyanese-born Lall -- who owned a private jet charter business called Exec Jet Club in Gainesville, FL -- already was facing charges in Puerto Rico of carrying $600,000 in drug money during a refueling stop when authorities arrested him in July 2015 with what they said was a five-kilo load.

Carpenito said Lall deposited, or had others deposit, roughly $7,549,775 into more than 20 different bank accounts in cash through 1,287 transactions from April 2011 through November 2014.

All of the deposits were under $10,000 to circumvent federal banking reporting laws, he said.

The government moved to forfeit several properties, as well as two private jets that Carpenito said Lall bought with the ill-gotten gains.

Lall was convicted Thursday of conspiracy, money laundering and other counts following an eight-day trial in U.S. District Court in Trenton.

Carpenito credited special agents and task force officers of IRS-Criminal Investigation, Morristown police, special agents and staff of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Rochester office of the DEA, the FAA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations Center.

Handling the case are Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan M. Peck and Thomas S. Kearney of Carpenito’s Criminal Division in Newark.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.