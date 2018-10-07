Prosecutor: 5 Charged, Pot, THC Oils, Edibles, Gun, $18,250 Seized In Lyndhurst, Rutherford

Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives smashed a drug ring that they said operated out of three homes in Lyndhurst and Rutherford -- arresting five people and seizing several pounds of pot, THC oils and edibles, mushrooms, drug packaging, a handgun and $18,250 in suspected drug cash.

Charged were Theappratan Borriraj and Priscila Pisco, both 26, of Kearney Place in Lyndhurst; and Brittany Ramirez, 26, Diana Guillen, 21, and Vladilen Napuri, 39, of the same Franklin Place apartment in Rutherford.

All face various drug counts. Napuri also was charged with child endangerment, Borriraj with having the gun and Ramirez with hindering for throwing evidence out a window, one throwing evidence from a window of a residence, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Investigators made quick work of the case after prosecutor’s detectives and Lyndhurst police were tipped off to Borriraj’s illegal activities in July, Calo said.

Borriraj remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing Friday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The rest were released pending hearings.

The prosecutor thanked Lyndhurst and Rutherford police and the Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office for their roles in the investigation and arrests.

