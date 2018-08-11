Contact Us
Prosecutor: Caller To Paramus Catholic HS Threatened 'Gun Violence And Bomb Threats'

Jerry DeMarco
Marquise Jaquavis Smith
Marquise Jaquavis Smith Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Two calls to Paramus Catholic High School “threatening gun violence and bomb threats” were made by a Georgia man, said authorities who arrested him.

Marquise Jaquavis Smith, 18, Of Winterville, GA surrendered last week to face charges of making terroristic threats and causing a false public alarm, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Tuesday.

Smith made the threats on May 10 "using technology to disguise his calling line identity," Calo said.

"First responders cleared the school building and determined that the calls were bogus," the prosecutor said.

No motive was given.

A judge ordered Smith released with conditions under New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law.

Calo cited Paramus police for their assistance in the investigation by his Cyber Crimes Unit.

