Prosecutor: Cliffside Park Laborer Had Sex With Two Pre-Teens, ICE Issues Deportation Detainer

Federal immigration authorities have placed a detainer for deportation hearings on a Cliffside Park laborer accused of having sex with two different children each under 13 years old.

A judge in Hackensack ordered that Jairo N. Jocon, a 37-year-old Guatemalan national, remained held in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest last week on sexual assault and child endangerment charges, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

A detention hearing was scheduled for this Wednesday in Hackensack.

If a judge orders his release, new Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton told Daily Voice that he will keep Jocon in custody for 48 hours while ICE decides what to do with him.

Fairview police received a report on Nov. 16 that “over the course of three years, Jocon engaged in sexual acts in Fairview and Cliffside Park with two children under the age of thirteen,” Calo said.

Assisted by police in Fairview and Cliffside Park, Calo’s Special Victims Unit investigated and took Jocon into custody.

