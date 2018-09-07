Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Prosecutor: Day Trader Busted Selling Cocaine To Undercover Detective

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
William Berry Jr.
William Berry Jr. Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A day trader from Monmouth County was busted after selling cocaine to an undercover detective from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities said.

William Berry Jr., 46, of Englishtown first sold a half-ounce in August after members of the Narcotics Task Force targeted him, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

He then sold an undercover investigator nearly half a pound of the the drug last week and was busted, Calo said. Detectives found him carrying more cocaine, along with a digital scale and several plastic baggies for packaging, the prosecutor said.

Berry was released pending a Sept. 19 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of possessing and distributing cocaine.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.