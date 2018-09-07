Prosecutor: Day Trader Busted Selling Cocaine To Undercover Detective

A day trader from Monmouth County was busted after selling cocaine to an undercover detective from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities said.

William Berry Jr., 46, of Englishtown first sold a half-ounce in August after members of the Narcotics Task Force targeted him, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

He then sold an undercover investigator nearly half a pound of the the drug last week and was busted, Calo said. Detectives found him carrying more cocaine, along with a digital scale and several plastic baggies for packaging, the prosecutor said.

Berry was released pending a Sept. 19 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of possessing and distributing cocaine.

