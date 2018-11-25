Prosecutor: Dealer Who Tried To Kill Bergen Detective Captured In Philly

A drug dealer who fled after deliberately hitting a Bergen County prosecutor’s detective with his car was later captured in Philadelphia, authorities said.

An investigation took Bergen County Narcotics Task Force detectives to Camden, where they and their colleagues from the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office approached Lionel Guerrero, 34, of Philadelphia on Monday as he sat in a car, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Guerrero, who’d been dealing crystal meth and heroin, suddenly hit the accelerator and headed straight for the investigators, hitting one of them with his vehicle, Calo said.

The detective was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was treated for his injuries before being released, the prosecutor said.

On Wednesday, members of the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, the Philadelphia Police Department, and the U.S. Marshals Service's New York/New Jersey Regional Task Force captured Guerrero, Calo said.

He remained held pending extradition to New Jersey, the prosecutor said.

Guerrero is charged with attempting to cause death or serious bodily injury, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and two counts of conspiracy to distribute drugs.

