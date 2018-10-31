Prosecutor: Driver In Ridgefield Park I-95 Stop Had Crack, Heroin, Hollow-Nose Bullets

A traffic stop on Route 95 in Ridgefield Park turned up crack, heroin and hollow-point ammunition, authorities said.

Jose A. Bello, 22, of Camden was released pending a Nov. 14 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack following his arrest Tuesday, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Members of Calo's Narcotics Task Force found 51 vials of cocaine, several decks of heroin and $1,125 in suspected drug proceeds, along with the .45-caliber bullets, after they stopped Bello on the southbound highway, Calo said.

Bello was charged with illegal drug and ammo possession, the prosecutor said.

