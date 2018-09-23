Prosecutor: Drug-Dealing Cliffside Imposter Caught With Gun, Bogus Documents, $21,650 In Cash

Nearly 15 years after he was last busted for ID theft, a drug dealer who used a stolen identity to rent a Cliffside Park apartment was caught with fraudulently obtained credit cards, counterfeit driver’s licenses, a credit card skimming device, pot, $21,650 in suspected proceeds and a .45 caliber handgun loaded with hollow-point ammunition, authorities said.

Obiajulu Ntukogu, 42, was arrested at his Carlyle Towers apartment with Nicole Khemraj, a 32-year-old student from Queens who was carrying a bogus driver’s license and phony credit cards, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Ntukogu showed a Connecticut driver’s license after stealing another man’s identity to rent the apartment in August, Calo said.

He had “numerous documents containing the identifying information of others,” along with the Glock 30 handgun, cash and assorted contraband, the prosecutor said.

Records show Ntukogu was arrested in Tenafly in May 2005 on wrongful impersonation and bogus document selling charges.

He was busted on similar charges in Brooklyn in 1999, records show.

This time, Ntukogu was charged with illegal drug and weapons possession, impersonation, stolen ID trafficking, credit card fraud, money laundering and possession of fraudulent driver’s licenses and a credit card skimming device.

He remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Khemraj was released pending an Oct. 3 first appearance on charges of possessing and fraudulently obtaining the bogus license and credit cards.

