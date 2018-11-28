Prosecutor: Englewood Pre-Teen Endured Nine Years Of Sexual Abuse By Hackensack Man

A 64-year-old unemployed Hackensack man sexually abused an Englewood girl several times over the course of nine years, said authorities who arrested him.

Authorities began investigating after Englewood police “received a report that Carl Johnson engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of thirteen in Englewood on numerous occasions between 2009 and 2015,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Friday.

Johnson remained held Friday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault by contact and child endangerment following his arrest last week by members of the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and city police.

