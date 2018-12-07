Contact Us
Prosecutor: Franklin Lakes Ex-Con Had 1,160 Kiddie Porn Images, Chatted With Kids Online

Jerry DeMarco
Matthew K. McKim
Matthew K. McKim Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A sales clerk from Franklin Lakes caught with 1,160 images of child pornography had been having sexually explicit chats with youngsters, said authorities who are trying to find more possible victims.

Matthew K. McKim, 31, who was arrested following a raid on his Summit Avenue home on Friday, remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, records show.

An investigation “revealed that McKim used the Internet to view and possess approximately 1,160 digital files depicting nude or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children, accessed online social media applications using the screen names: ‘hpgw5297’ and ‘ginnyfan5279,’ and engaged in sexually explicit conversations with juveniles,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

McKim is charged with possession of child pornography and violation of lifetime parole for previous convictions involving minors.

“The investigation into online activity with juveniles is continuing, and any parent whose child was in contact with the above screen names may contact the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Cyber Crimes Unit,” Calo said.

The number: (201) 646-2300.

The prosecutor thanked Franklin Lakes police, as well as Lyndhurst and Oradell police who participate in his Cyber Crimes Task Force.

