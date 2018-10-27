Prosecutor: Lodi Teacher Charged In Student Sex Case

Authorities arrested a 32-year-old Lodi middle school teacher who they said exchanged sexual photos and engaged in "inappropriate sexual conduct," with a student under 16 years old.

Stephanie Carafa, 32 -- a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School -- was arrested Saturday on charges of child endangerment and aggravated criminal sexual contact, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2 in Hackensack.

