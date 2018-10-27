Prosecutor: Lodi Teacher, Mayor's Daughter Charged In Student Sex Case

Authorities arrested a 32-year-old Lodi middle school teacher who they said exchanged sexual photos and engaged in "inappropriate sexual conduct" with a student under 16 years old.

Stephanie Carafa, 32, is a teacher at Thomas Jefferson Middle School and the daughter of longtime borough mayor Emil Carafa. She was arrested Saturday on charges of child endangerment and aggravated criminal sexual contact, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Nov. 2 in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.