Prosecutor: PA College Student, NYC Delivery Driver Caught With Drugs In Route 4 Paramus Stop

A college student from Pennsylvania and a delivery driver from West 135th Street in Manhattan were carrying varying among of cocaine, Ecstasy and pot when Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives stopped them on Route 4 in Paramus, authorities said.

Jonathan Jiminez, a 28-year-old college student from Allentown, and Jisury Balbuena, also 28, were charged with various drug possession counts after Monday’s stop, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Wednesday.

Both were released pending Oct. 3 first appearances in Central Municipal Processing Court in Hackensack, the prosecutor said.

