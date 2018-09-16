Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

DV Pilot police & fire

Prosecutor: PA College Student, NYC Delivery Driver Caught With Drugs In Route 4 Paramus Stop

Jerry DeMarco
Jonathan Jiminez, Jisury Balbuena
Jonathan Jiminez, Jisury Balbuena Photo Credit: MUGSHOTS: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A college student from Pennsylvania and a delivery driver from West 135th Street in Manhattan were carrying varying among of cocaine, Ecstasy and pot when Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives stopped them on Route 4 in Paramus, authorities said.

Jonathan Jiminez, a 28-year-old college student from Allentown, and Jisury Balbuena, also 28, were charged with various drug possession counts after Monday’s stop, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Wednesday.

Both were released pending Oct. 3 first appearances in Central Municipal Processing Court in Hackensack, the prosecutor said.

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

