Prosecutor: Passaic Police Sergeant Illegally Searched, Shared Personal Data

A City of Passaic police sergeant illegally tapped into limited-access law enforcement databases and shared some of the personal information she obtained, authorities charged.

Ana M. DeIntinis, 47, of Passaic was arrested Monday afternoon in Totowa by detectives from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office, authorities said.

She was charged with violating state laws that prohibit accessing a computer data base “in excess of authorization” and “knowingly disclosing personal identifying information,” as well as “obtaining personal information from a motor vehicle record without permissible use,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Chief of Police Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement.

DeIntinis “directed unauthorized searches of limited-access law enforcement databases over two months earlier this year, Valdes and Guzman said.

She also “obtained the personal identifying information of others during those searches and unlawfully disclosed that information,” they said.

DeIntinis was released pending a court appearance.

Meanwhile, an investigation was continuing, Valdes and Guzman said.

