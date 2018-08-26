Contact Us
Prosecutor: Passaic Quick Strike Nets 18 Street-Level Drug Dealers Who Serviced Out-Of-Towners

“Operation Branch Out” took nearly a pound of heroin off the street, along with some cocaine, pot and Xanax, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.
Eighteen street-level dealers in the city of Passaic who supplied a virtual parade of out-of-towners with drugs were swept up in a quick-strike operation involving dozens of law enforcement officers from Bergen and Passaic counties, authorities said.

“Operation Branch Out” took nearly a pound of heroin off the street, along with some cocaine, pot and Xanax, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Nearly $3,000 in drug-sale cash also was seized, she said.

“As you can see from our partnered prosecutor[‘s] offices in Bergen, Morris and Sussex [counties], the drugs that are purchased in Passaic County often times are used by addicts in these other counties,” Valdes said.

Also participating in the five-day operation was the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, along with local police from Clifton, Passaic, Paterson and Totowa, she said.

“Combating street level drug dealing improves the life of the law[-]abiding[,] hard[-]working residents of the community where it occurs,” Valdes said.

