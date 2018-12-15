Prosecutor: Ridgefield Stop Turns Up $15,000 Drug Cash Stashed In Hidden Compartment

Contact Us
Anibel Velez
Anibel Velez Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A keen-eyed Bergen County prosecutor’s detective found a hidden compartment that held $15,000 in drug proceeds, said authorities who arrested the driver after pulling her SUV over in Ridgefield.

Members of Cao’s Narcotics Task Force stopped a gray 2008 Nissan Rogue driven by Anibel Velez, 36, of Philadelphia on Sunday, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

“Based on the circumstances of the motor vehicle stop, a search of the vehicle…revealed $15,000 and an electronically-operated aftermarket hidden compartment,” he said.

The unemployed Velez was charged with money laundering and released pending a Jan. 2 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, Tuesday.

