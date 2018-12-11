Prosecutor: Rutherford Maintenance Worker Had Dozens Of Child Porn Images

Cybercrime investigators from the Bergen County prosecutor’s office arrested a Rutherford maintenance worker who they said they caught with more than five dozen child pornography images.

William Hardt, 54, “used one or more electronic devices to view approximately 65 digital files depicting nude or sexually explicit pubescent children,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Friday.

Hardt was arrested after detectives found the file during a warranted search at his Riverside Station Boulevard home, Calo said.

He was charged with possession of child pornography, sent to the Bergen County Jail and ordered released by a judge hours later pending a Dec. 26 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Calo thanked Rutherford and Secaucus police for their work on the case, as well as the Lyndhurst Police Department, which participates in prosecutor’s Cyber Crimes Task Force.

