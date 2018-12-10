Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Englewood Man Charged With Murder In Shooting Of Hackensack Man Outside Bogota Bar
DV Pilot police & fire

Prosecutor: Teaneck Butcher Sexually Assaulted Child Multiple Times For 2 Years

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jairo Santos-Urena of Teaneck
Jairo Santos-Urena of Teaneck Photo Credit: BCPO

A 28-year-old Teaneck butcher sexually assaulted a child multiple times over the course of two years, said authorities who arrested him.

On Tuesday, Teaneck police received a report that Jairo Santos-Urena -- who works as a butcher -- engaged in sexual acts with a child under the age of 13 in the township several times between 2015 and 2017, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Santos-Urena was arrested Wednesday in Paramus and charged with one count each of sex assault by sexual contact and child endangerment.

He is scheduled for a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack Monday at 9 a.m.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.