Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Prosecutor: Teaneck Cook Had Sexually Explicit Exchanges With Englewood Teen

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Jose Solis Vargas
Jose Solis Vargas Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 30-year-old cook from Teaneck had sexually explicit online chats with a young teen, said authorities who arrested him.

Jose Solis Vargas was released pending a Dec. 5 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on child endangerment charges, records show.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Englewood and Teaneck police assisted his Cyber Crimes Task Force in the investigation and arrest of Vargas, who is married.

They found that Vargas “exchanged messages and sexually explicit dialogue" with a victim between 13 and 16 years old "over the course of approximately two weeks,” the prosecutor said.

Calo thanked both police departments, as well as Lyndhurst police, who participate in the task force.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.