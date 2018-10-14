Prosecutor: Teaneck Man Cyber-Harassed Woman With Bogus Hacker Warnings

A Teaneck man sent a terrified woman a series of bogus messages claiming her devices had been hacked and her private photos accessed, said authorities who charged him with cyber-harassment.

August H. Samek, 20, sent the woman messages that "implied that someone was manipulating the victim’s smartphone remotely and had access to her photos," Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Wednesday.

The "alarming and harassing" messages "were designed to appear as if the sender was someone else," Calo said.

It was Samek, he said.

No one, in fact, ever had access to the woman's device, the prosecutor added.

Samek was released pending an Oct. 31 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

