Prosecutor: Tech Does Dentistry At Wife's Teaneck, Passaic Practices, Messes Up Teen's Braces

An X-ray tech conducted dental procedures at his wife's practices in Teaneck and Passaic – including putting braces on a 16-year-old girl who required remedial care – then lied about it with her to health insurers, authorities charged.

The South Hackensack couple – Bogota natives Amy Rojas, 37, and Oscar Guevara, 41 – submitted bogus bills to insurance carriers claiming she’d done the work at her Allure Dental offices on Cedar Lane and Prospect Street, authorities said.

Guevara was even listed as a dentist on the Allure Dental website even though he doesn’t have a license or any formal dental training, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said.

Both were charged with conspiracy to commit healthcare claims fraud, Valdes said.

Rojas, who launched the practice four years ago, also was charged with healthcare claims fraud and her husband with practicing dentistry without a license.

Both were released pending court hearings.

