Prosecutor: Undercover Cocaine Buys Lead To Arrest Of NYC Man In Fort Lee

A New York City man was busted in Fort Lee after selling cocaine to an undercover Bergen County prosecutor’s detective, authorities said.

Detectives began investigating Cristian Cruz-Sanchez, 44, after receiving a tip in July that Cruz-Sanchez was selling cocaine in the area, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said.

Four undercover buys followed, the last of which occurred Thursday in Fort Lee, where Cruz-Sanchez was arrested, he said.

A judge ordered him released pending further court action – under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law -- after a hearing the following day in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.