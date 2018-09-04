Contact Us
DV Pilot police & fire

Prosecutor: Woodcliff Lake Court-Appointed Guardian Pocketed $50,000 From Incapacitated Wade

Jerry DeMarco
Darren Pavesi
Darren Pavesi Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A construction foreman from Woodcliff Lake serving as a court-appointed guardian pocketed $50,000 from his incapacitated ward and a second victim, said authorities who arrested him.

Over the past 4½ years, Darren Pavesi “used his ward’s financial assets for his own benefit, misappropriating funds to make unauthorized payments to himself and to pay his own personal expenses,” Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said Friday.

Pavesi, 55, of Prospect Avenue, was charged with two counts of theft following an investigation by Calo’s Financial Crimes Unit, the prosecutor said.

He was released pending a Sept. 19 hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

