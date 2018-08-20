Prospect Park Car Burglary Spree Stopped, Three Teens Seized

Prospect Park police solved nearly a dozen car burglaries – as well as the theft of a sedan – with the seizure of three teens, authorities said Thursday.

Detectives Arthur Canestrino and Detective Walter Richmond identified Justin Velez of Paterson and the two juveniles – one a 16-year-old from Haledon and the other a 15-year-old from Prospect Park – following the 10-day burglary spree earlier this month.

Velez was arrested and charged with 10 counts of burglary and five counts of theft, including one for the stolen 2017 Chevy Cruze – which police returned to its owner, Capt. Ammen Matari said.

Police issued delinquency complaints to the juveniles accusing them of the same offenses after detaining them, Matari said.

All were released pending hearings, he said.

