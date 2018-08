Fair Lawn firefighters, with help from their Elmwood Park colleagues, rescued the occupants of a sedan stranded by Saturday's flash flooding.

Fair Lawn police joined the responders under the NJ Transit trestle on eastbound Broadway around 5 p.m.

No one required medical attention, responders said.

A tow truck retrieved the soaked sedan.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this account.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.