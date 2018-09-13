Contact Us
Ramsey Gas Station Blaze: Driver, 44, OK After Car Plows Through Gas Pumps

Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters from Ramsey, Allendale and Mahwah were among the responders who doused the 8:42 a.m. blaze within a half-hour. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ramsey Rescue Squad
Also responding were the Ramsey Rescue Squad, the Ramsey Ambulance Corps and borough police and OEM. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ramsey Rescue Squad
Aftermath. Photo Credit: Drew DeGroat for DAILY VOICE
The driver declined medical attention. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ramsey Rescue Squad
At the scene. Photo Credit: AFTERMATH: Graig Pippi / INSET: Courtesy RAMSEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

A 44-year-old driver walked away unscathed early Sunday after her Mercedes barreled over gas pumps and crashed into a Ramsey service station, igniting a fully-involved fire.

The Delta station on Franklin Turnpike just off southbound Route 17 had been the site of KC’s Kustom Auto Services, operated by 49-year-old Kasey "KC" Checke, who died in a motorcycle crash in Hawthorne earlier this summer. It was taken over by his wife, Tracy.

Firefighters from Ramsey, Allendale and Mahwah were among the responders who doused the 8:42 a.m. blaze within a half-hour.

Also responding were the Ramsey Rescue Squad, the Ramsey Ambulance Corps and borough police and OEM.

The driver declined medical attention, Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney said. Authorities were investigating.

