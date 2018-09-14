Ramsey Gas Station Blaze: Driver, 44, OK After Car Plows Through Pumps

A 44-year-old driver walked away unscathed early Sunday after her Mercedes barreled over gas pumps and crashed into a Ramsey service station, igniting a fully-involved fire.

The Delta station on Franklin Turnpike just off southbound Route 17 had been the site of KC’s Kustom Auto Services, operated by 49-year-old Kasey "KC" Checke, who died in a motorcycle crash in Hawthorne earlier this summer.

It was taken over by his wife, Tracy Clemente Checke.

"No one was hurt," she wrote on Facebook just before noon. "Most of our stuff was out of the shop, but doesn't make it much easier to see this.

"I think I've reached my limit on how much we are supposed to handle."

SEE: Ramsey Motorcyclist, 49, Killed, Passenger Critical In Hawthorne Crash

Firefighters from Ramsey, Allendale and Mahwah were among the responders who doused the 8:42 a.m. blaze within a half-hour.

Also responding were the Ramsey Rescue Squad, the Ramsey Ambulance Corps and borough police and OEM.

The driver declined medical attention, Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney said. Authorities were investigating.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.