Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Teaneck Man Cyber-Harassed Woman With Bogus Hacker Warnings
DV Pilot police & fire

RECOGNIZE HIM? Passaic Contractor Says Burglar Swiped Job Site Tools

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
If you see or recognize this person, please call Angelo Scalo: (973) 896-2556.
If you see or recognize this person, please call Angelo Scalo: (973) 896-2556. Photo Credit: Angelo Scalo

A surveillance photo shows a man who a contractor says stole nearly $1,000 worth of plumbing tools from a Passaic job site.

Workers who discovered the tools missing from the locked Gregory Avenue building first thing Monday morning immediately checked surveillance video, the contractor said.

Several cameras captured the suspect's image from around 8:30 p.m. Friday, he said.

If you see or recognize him, please call Angelo Scalo: (973) 896-2556 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.