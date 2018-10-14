RECOGNIZE HIM? Suspect Wanted For Car Burglaries In Rochelle Park, Maywood, Hackensack

Surveillance photos of a man wanted for burglarizing cars in Rochelle Park, Maywood and Hackensack and then using stolen credit cards were released Wednesday in the hopes that someone can identify him.

The suspect, who had a young male accomplice, is in his 20s, slim, with a large tattoo on his arm, Rochelle Park Police Sgt. James DePreta said.

He was seen wearing a large gold chain, medallion and bracelet.

“He’s wanted for crimes committed over the weekend of Oct. 6,” DePreta said.

If you see or know him, please call Rochelle Park PD: (201) 843-1515 .

