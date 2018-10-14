Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

RECOGNIZE HIM? Suspect Wanted For Car Burglaries In Rochelle Park, Maywood, Hackensack

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
If you know or see this person, please call Rochelle Park PD: (201) 843-1515.
If you know or see this person, please call Rochelle Park PD: (201) 843-1515. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Rochelle Park PD

Surveillance photos of a man wanted for burglarizing cars in Rochelle Park, Maywood and Hackensack and then using stolen credit cards were released Wednesday in the hopes that someone can identify him.

The suspect, who had a young male accomplice, is in his 20s, slim, with a large tattoo on his arm, Rochelle Park Police Sgt. James DePreta said.

He was seen wearing a large gold chain, medallion and bracelet.

“He’s wanted for crimes committed over the weekend of Oct. 6,” DePreta said.

If you see or know him, please call Rochelle Park PD: (201) 843-1515 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.