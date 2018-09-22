RECOGNIZE HIM? Tenafly Police Hunt 20-Something Burglars In Shorts Surprised By Resident

Tenafly police were searching for two mid-morning burglars who they said broke into a home over the weekend and then fled after the resident called 911.

They released a sketch of one of the men and were enhancing home surveillance video of a black Dodge Magnum station wagon with no front license plate that had been parked near the victim’s home and sped from the scene just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

After hearing the burglar alarm sound, the Berkeley Drive resident “encountered two burglars inside the second-floor bedroom of the home,” Capt. Michael deMoncada said Tuesday.

Both were in their 20s and wearing shorts, he said.

The resident “locked themselves inside another bedroom and called 911” and the burglars fled, deMoncada said.

“At this time, detectives believe a watch was taken by the suspects prior to fleeing,” the captain said.

Police from Cresskill and Englewood Cliffs helped Police Departments helped set up a perimeter, and a a K-9 unit from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office was brought in, but the intruders got away, he said.

Several area witnesses said they saw the pair running toward the station wagon, the captain added.

The pair got into the home “by climbing up to a rear second-floor balcony and forcing entry into the home through a locked door,” deMoncada said.

The captain asked area residents to review home surveillance video to see whether it might be helpful.

Anyone who might have seen or knows something about the incident – or knows or sees the man in the sketch – is asked to contact Tenafly Police Detective Sergeant Wayne Hall at (201) 568-5100 .

