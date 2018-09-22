RECOGNIZE HIM? Tenafly Police Hunt 20-Something Burglars In Shorts Surprised By Young Sisters

Tenafly police were searching for two mid-morning burglars who they said broke into a home over the weekend where two young girls were asleep.

They released a sketch of one of the men and were enhancing home surveillance video of a black Dodge Magnum station wagon with no front license plate that had been parked near the home and sped from the scene just after 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Jennifer Yanowitz told NBC NEWS4 New York that she left the girls sleeping while she quickly ran out of their Berkeley Drive home.

After hearing the burglar alarm sound, she said, her 13-year-old daughter found the pair -- both in their 20s, wearing shorts, according to police -- rummaging through her second-floor master bedroom.

The girl locked herself and her sister in another room and dialed 911, authorities said, adding that they apparently took a watch.

Police from Cresskill and Englewood Cliffs helped Police Departments helped set up a perimeter, and a K-9 unit from the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office was brought in, but the intruders got away, Capt. Michael deMoncada said Tuesday.

Several area witnesses said they saw the pair running toward the station wagon, the captain added.

The pair got into the home “by climbing up to a rear second-floor balcony and forcing entry through a locked door,” he said.

The captain asked area residents to review home surveillance video to see whether it might be helpful.

Anyone who might have seen or knows something about the incident – or knows or sees the man in the sketch – is asked to contact Tenafly Police Detective Sergeant Wayne Hall at (201) 568-5100 .

