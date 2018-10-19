Referee At Emerson Football Game Revived After Heart Attack

A referee who suffered a heart attack during an Emerson junior varsity football game on Monday was doing well after being resuscitated, officials said.

The referee "went into cardiac arrest and collapsed onto the field," Schools Supt. Brian P. Gatens said in a message to parents and staff.

"Athletic Director Gus Paleoudis, members of the Emerson Police Department, and community members in attendance responded immediately," Gatens said. "Using the district-supplied automated external defibrillator (AED), they were able to save the official's life."

The referee was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where Gatens said he was alert and responsive.

The game was canceled.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.