North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Rekindled Fire Guts Fair Lawn House

Jerry DeMarco
Flames roared out the front of the house. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Fair Lawn FD
At the scene. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A rekindled fire gutted a Fair Lawn house on Friday.

All Fair Lawn fire companies – along with Fair Lawn Heavy Rescue, police and EMS -- responded to what initially was a two-alarm blaze in the 900 block of Bellair Avenue at 4:45 p.m. that was quickly doused.

Everyone got out safely and no injuries were reported.

The blaze rekindled five hours later, extending to the second floor.

UPDATE: Two fundraisers are helping the Horowitz family, who lost nearly everything in the fire .

Saddle Brook firefighters and a paramedic team from The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood also responded.

A report from another media organization that a menorah "may" have ignited the fire couldn't be officially confirmed.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

