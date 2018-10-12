Repeat Stalker At It Again, Authorities Say: 50 Calls, Many Texts To Previous Glen Rock Victim

A Hawthorne parolee who served time for stalking a Glen Rock woman was at it again – making more than 50 “anonymous and alarming” phone calls and various text messages this time, said authorities who arrested him.

Christopher J. Greig, a 36-year-old unemployed dishwasher, was charged with stalking, contempt of a stalking restraining order, cyber-harassment, and harassment, Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo following an investigation by his Cyber Crimes Unit and Glen Rock police.

Greig, who is single, has a rap sheet that includes several arrests for stalking and/or harassment charges in several Bergen County towns, as well as others for aggravated assault with a weapon, making terroristic threats, resisting arrest and witness tampering, records show.

Authorities two years ago accused Greig of private messaging the then-52-year-old married mother on Facebook after spotting her in a store.

Greig took a plea deal from prosecutors and was sentenced to 18 months in state prison.

Paroled after three months, he began stalking the woman again, authorities said.

He recently resumed the behavior, "using technology to anonymize the caller’s line identity,” Calo said.

Greig remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

