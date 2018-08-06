Contact Us
Restaurant Kitchen Fire Clears Hillsdale Shopping Center

Jerry DeMarco
The all-clear was issued at 11:45 a.m. Photo Credit: Contributed photo

A fire in a restaurant kitchen hood forced the brief evacuation of a Hillsdale shopping center Thursday morning.

Firefighters quickly doused the blaze, which broke out just before 11 a.m. at Domani of Hillsdale at the Plaza at Hillsdale on on Washington Avenue.

Firefighters from Park Ridge, River Vale, Westwood and Woodcliff Lake also responded, along with the Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

A borough Health Department inspector and a PSE&G crew were requested.

The all-clear was issued at 11:45 a.m.

