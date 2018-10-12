Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot police & fire

Ridgefield Park Teen Shot Outside Home, Pair Sought

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
BCPO
BCPO Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: A Ridgefield Park teenager was hospitalized after being shot in the leg outside his house Sunday by one of two men who then fled, authorities told Daily Voice.

The Gordon Street shooting occurred around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said they couldn't confirm an initial report that the pair wore masks and sped off in a dark SUV.

They did say another report that the pair were spotted at a Bogota gas station was wrong.

So was a claim that the victim was in critical condition.

He was being treated for a non-fatal wound at Hackensack University Medical Center, they said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was investigating along with village police.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.