Ridgewood Police Chief Gets To Play Bartender On Popular Late-Night TV Show

That police officer you might have seen behind the bar on a popular late-night TV talk show was one of North Jersey's own: Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke.

Luthcke was invited to Bravo's "Watch What Happens Live" as a guest bartender in honor of National Policewoman's Day on Sept. 12, host Andy Cohen said.

Her task, he said, was to "serve and protect" his top-shelf booze while he interviewed Cary Deuber and Stephanie Hollman of Bravo's "Real Housewives of Dallas."

Luthcke "knows a thing or two about putting people behind bars," Cohen said.

"WWHL," which began as a web series, airs five nights a week -- and at one point reached 3.5 million viewers.

Shot in Manhattan, it aims for a cocktail-lounge feel, offering its guests drinks (Oprah once had a vodka soda) to loosen them up for questions they haven't been prepared for. There are also drinking games for viewers.

Sponsored by 7-Up, the bar has been tended by, among others, Rod Stewart, Kelly Ripa and Jon Bon Jovi's son, Jessie Bongiovi.

The guest barkeeps don't actually make drinks -- it would make too much noise in the tiny "clubhouse." The job is handled by a crew member (aka production assistant) during commercials.

Luthcke was sworn in as Ridgewood's first female police chief in July 2016 -- one of only two in Bergen County. Bergenfield's Cathy Madalone is the other.

SEE: New Ridgewood Police Chief Brings Vast Knowledge In All Aspects

"Have you dealt with a lot of stupid criminals?" Cohen asked her on the show.

Luthcke smiled.

"If there weren't stupid criminals," she said, "I wouldn't have a job."

SEE: "WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE" (with Ridgewood Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke)

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.