Ridgewood Teens Rewarded For Turning In Necklace

Doing the right thing paid off sweetly for a pair of 14-year-old Ridgewood girls who found a necklace on a village sidewalk a year ago.

Emily Mainwald and Natalie Jackson had spotted something shiny while walking along Chestnut Street last Aug. 31, Police Chief Jacqueline Luthcke said Wednesday.

“Bending down to examine it more closely, they realized they had found a beautiful necklace,” the chief said. “They looked around, but no one appeared to be searching for anything, so they did what came naturally.”

Emily called her mom, who picked up the girls and even contacted the store in front of where they found the necklace, “but no one reported it missing,” Luthcke said.

The girls then turned the necklace over to village police, the chief said, proudly.

Emily’s mother also posted information about the found necklace on local mom’s Facebook groups – but with no luck.

With just about a year passed since the discovery, police presented the necklace to the teens, who were joined at headquarters for the event by their moms and younger sisters.

“They learned that doing the right thing can have its own rewards,” Luthcke said.

