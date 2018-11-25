Rochelle Park Detectives Crack Two More Cold-Case Home Burglaries

Rochelle Park police detectives solved a pair of two-year-old burglaries thanks to a DNA hit on gloves that were left behind.

That increases their total to arrests made in six of 11 borough home break-ins that occurred over a four-month stretch that began in November 2016, they said.

On Dec. 6 of that year, borough investigators recovered fragments of latex gloves left behind at one of two Parkway homes that were burglarized, Detective Sgt. James DePreta said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected the evidence, which was submitted to the New Jersey State Police lab, DePreta said.

A DNA match recently was found for a suspect who was 17 when he committed the burglaries, the sergeant said.

Because he was a juvenile at the time, delinquency complaints were filed against him, as required by New Jersey law. They will be heard in the Family Division of Superior Court in Hackensack.

Of the arrests made since the burglary spree, some were through fingerprint identification, others via DNA matches and suspects caught in the act, DePreta noted.

“Detectives are continuing to work the open cases,” he said.

