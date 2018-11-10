Rockland Pedophile Gets 25 Years In Federal Pen For Making, Sharing Images Of Sex With NJ Child

A Rockland man was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in federal prison for taking and sharing sex videos and images that he made with a New Jersey child.

Richard Murphy, 33, of Pearl River will have to serve out just about the entire sentence because there's no parole in the federal prison system.

Murphy told a judge in Newark in June that he "persuaded a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of taking photos and videos of that conduct" in December 2016, U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Craig Carpenito said.

Murphy also "admitted that he took video of the child performing a sex act on him" and shared the images online, Carpenito said.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez sentenced Murphy to 15 years of supervised release.

Restitution will be determined at a hearing within 90 days of Tuesday's sentencing, the U.S. attorney said.

Carpenito credited special agents of Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, with the investigation that led Murphy to plead guilty on June 20 to sexual exploitation of a minor.

The plea deal was secured by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Danielle Alfonzo Walsman, chief of Carpenito's Public Protection Unit, and Leticia Vandehaar, his chief of staff.

