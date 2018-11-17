Contact Us
Route 46 Motel Stabbing Suspect Caught, Brought To Bergen From NYC

Jerry DeMarco
Red Carpet Inn, Elmwood Park
Red Carpet Inn, Elmwood Park Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A man who authorities said stabbed and slashed a 21-year-old Hasbrouck Heights victim at the Red Carpet Inn on Route 46 in Elmwood Park this past 9/11 was brought to Bergen County Tuesday morning to face attempted murder charges.

Anthony James Mosley, 57, had been held on Rikers Island on an arrest warrant out of Elmwood Park since Oct. 29 pending extradition to New Jersey , Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

The Ohio native was also charged with aggravated assault and weapons possession, he said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment of injuries to his hands and arms following the 10:25 a.m. Sept. 11 assault at the motel next to the Parkway Lanes bowling alley, Foligno said.

Officials enacted a shelter-in-place at Gantner Avenue Elementary School for about an hour as a precaution while police searched the area for the assailant, the chief said.

