Runaway: New Milford Girl, 16, Reported Missing

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who sees her, or know where to find her, is asked to contact New Milford police at (201) 261-1400 or Deborah at (201) 390-8346.
Photo Credit: COURTESY: Brigitte Lee

Family members said a 16-year-old New Milford girl went missing over the weekend.

Cynthia Frank is a little over 5 feet tall and about 125 pounds, with reddish-brown shoulder-length hair, they said.

She was wearing black leggings, a purple zippered jacket and black Ugg-type boots when she was last seen on Charles Street heading toward Madison Avenue around 2 p.m. Saturday, loved ones said.

She's apparently run away before, those who know her said.

Anyone who sees her, or know where to find Cynthia, is asked to contact New Milford police at (201) 261-1400 or Deborah at (201) 390-8346 .

