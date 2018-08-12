Rutherford PD: Hit-Run DWI Pickup Driver's Path Included Park Cars, Pedestrian, Tree, Fence

A Rutherford driver was drunk when his pickup truck hit two parked cars -- one of which clipped a pedestrian -- before it jumped the curb, careened across a lawn, took down a fence, struck a tree and kept going, authorities said Wednesday.

A police officer found the damaged 2017 GMC pickup a block away and took Ed McClary, 56, into custody around 9 p.m. Sunday, Capt. Patrick Feliciano said.

The 52-year-old pedestrian -- who was standing between her car and another -- was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with broken bones before being released after treatment, Feliciano said.

McClary was apparently headed home when he took a wide turn onto Carmita Avenue and hit the woman's silver Toyota RAV4, which in turn struck her, the captain said.

The pickup then bounded over a curb and across a lawn, hitting a tree and taking out a fence between two houses, then kept going across the lawn and back onto the street, he said.

An officer found the woman on the curb and quickly summoned medical attention, Feliciano said. Another found McClary and his truck down the block.

McClary was charged with assault by auto and endangering an injured victim and will be receiving several traffic summonses, Feliciano said. He was released to a responsible adult under John's Law.

