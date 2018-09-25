Saudino Says He Hasn't Resigned Yet, Even Though He, Undersheriffs Turned In Guns, Badges, Cars

Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino said Friday that neither he nor his undersheriffs had officially resigned, even though they all surrendered their guns, badges and vehicles last weekend.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office retrieved the items from Saudino at his Emerson home and the undersheriffs at their homes, as required by state guidelines.

This came after Saudino announced in a news release last Friday that, "effective immediately," he was submitting his resignation, and that his undersheriffs had done the same, following the release of secretly-recorded racist and homophobic comments that he'd made.

In turn, state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said that the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office "will oversee day-to-day management of the Sheriff’s Office, with Chief Kevin Pell serving as the officer-in-charge of the department’s operations."

Then came a letter Friday to Way.

“I have taken this week off and will be returning to my office next week to finalize several outstanding issues,” Saudino wrote. “My last day of work will be coordinated with the paid period of October 5th, 2018.”

He also emphasized that he wanted to “make perfectly clear that my decision to resign shall in no way reflect the employment of the Bergen County [u]ndersheriffs.”

Saudino said they “shall remain employed in their respective positions” and that they “are an asset to the [office] and “have served the residents of Bergen County with honor, distinction and integrity.”

What happens Monday is anyone’s guess.

One thing is certain: Way announced that state law requires a Nov. 6 special election, allowing voters to select Saudino’s replacement.

The term would be for three years, she said, adding Bergen County Clerk John Hogan would "issue guidance regarding deadlines and the nomination process for candidates to the office."

"Our offices will remain in close touch with the Bergen County clerk and remain available as a resource as they work to ensure the critical vacancy is filled," the secretary of state said.

Both the county Democratic and Republican political committees hadn’t decided on candidates as of Friday.

A host of names have dropped in and out of the mix, with some even dropping back in and surprise contenders popping up, mostly among the Democrats.

Members of the GOP have said they are planning for a convention.

In a statement released Sept. 21 by Bergen County Sheriff's Director of Communications William Schievella:

"The Bergen County Sheriff’s Office announces that effective this date and at this time Bergen County Sheriff Michael Saudino has submitted his resignation as the Sheriff of Bergen County.

"Additionally, Executive Undersheriff George Buono, Undersheriff Robert Colaneri, Undersheriff Brian Smith and Undersheriff Joseph Hornyak have also submitted their resignations effective immediately.

"Pending the appointment of an interim sheriff by Governor Phil Murphy, Sheriff’s Office Chief Kevin Pell will be the officer-in-charge of the sheriff’s department’s operations and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office Warden Steve Ahrendt will be the officer-in-charge of the Bergen County jail’s operations.

"There will be no further statements at this time."

