Search Continues For Swimmer, 39, Believed Drowned In Hackensack River

by Jerry DeMarco & Cecilia Levine
The search continued.
Authorities continued to search the Hackensack River Monday afternoon for the body of a 39-year-old man whose friends told police drowned while trying to swim across to Bogota.

The man "began struggling to remain above water [but] disappeared below the surface" around 3 p.m. Sunday, Capt. Frank Aquila said.

His friends searched with no luck, Aquila said.

Police were finally notified by the man's nephew after he failed to return home, the captain said.

Hackensack police and firefighters were joined in a subsequent search by Bogota police, a Maywood police bloodhound, a Ridgefield Park rescue team and the New Jersey State Police Northstar helicopter.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

