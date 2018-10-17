Contact Us
Second Pedestrian In A Month Struck And Killed On Same Elmwood Park Street

Jerry DeMarco
The man was struck near the 7-Eleven and Orange Avenue shortly after 10 p.m.
The man was struck near the 7-Eleven and Orange Avenue shortly after 10 p.m. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

The second male pedestrian in a little over a month was struck and killed in the same block of Broadway (Route 4) Friday night, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno told Daily Voice.

The man was struck near the 7-Eleven and Orange Avenue shortly after 10 p.m., he said.

Further information on the victim was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Investigations Unit responded along with the county sheriff's Burea of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

A 55-year-old Elmwood Park man was struck and killed by an SUV in the same area on Sept. 18 -- 31 days before Friday's fatal crash.

That incident was ruled an accident and no charges were filed.

SEE: Elmwood Park Man, 55, Struck, Killed By SUV, Ruled Accidental

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

******

