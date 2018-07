No one was hurt when a stretch of a 100-year-old railroad bridge collapsed in Ridgefield Park on Saturday.

The rear car of a New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway train crossing the 405-foot bridge across Overpeck Creek tumbled down in the collapse just before 8:30 a.m.

No one was inside, responders said.

Work had begun just last week to replace the roadbed approaching the bridge from the NYS&W yard.

