Sedan Clips Pedestrian, Plows Into Glen Rock Pizzeria

A driver and a pedestrian sustained what appeared to be minor injuries after a sedan slammed into a Glen Rock pizzeria early Wednesday afternoon.

The male pedestrian was fine after the Mercedes broke into the seating area of Francesca's Brick Oven Pizza on Rock Road around 1 p.m.

The elderly male driver also appeared OK but was being checked out by EMS.

The borough building inspector deemed the structure unsafe after the car ended up shattering the pane glass and some of the facade, leaving the front passenger-side fender and wheel inside the business.

The car bore a handicapped placard.

Boyd A. Loving contributed to this report.

